Disneyland Resort is decked out for the holidays

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It's officially the most wonderful time of the year at the Disneyland Resort. Friday is the first day both parks will be decked out for the holidays.

At Disneyland, Sleeping Beauty Castle, It's a Small World and the Haunted Mansion will be holiday themed.

There will also be the Christmas Fantasy Parade and the "Believe... In Holiday Magic" fireworks show.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl are back, as well as World of Color -- Season of Light.

The holiday season continues at Disneyland Resort through January 6.

Visit this page for more information on holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

