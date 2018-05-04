Disneyland hosted its first Star Wars-themed "After Dark" celebration of the month.The event was scheduled for May 3 and went from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., meaning it ended on May 4, or what Star Wars fans recognize as "May the Fourth."Events included in the after-hours celebration were a "galactic" dance party, Star Wars-themed photo-opportunities and the return of the roller coaster Hyperspace Mountain.Tickets for this first event were sold out, but another date was set for May 9 due to popular demand.Tickets are still available for that event and cost $99 per person.