Ahead of 'May the Fourth,' Disneyland hosts 'Star Wars'-themed after-hours event

Disneyland hosted its first Star Wars-themed "After Dark" celebration of the month.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland hosted its first Star Wars-themed "After Dark" celebration of the month.

The event was scheduled for May 3 and went from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., meaning it ended on May 4, or what Star Wars fans recognize as "May the Fourth."

Events included in the after-hours celebration were a "galactic" dance party, Star Wars-themed photo-opportunities and the return of the roller coaster Hyperspace Mountain.

Tickets for this first event were sold out, but another date was set for May 9 due to popular demand.

Tickets are still available for that event and cost $99 per person.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

