Disneyland to have park-specific blockout days for annual passholders

Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.

Changes are coming to the blockout days of some Disneyland annual passports.Starting in June of 2019, there could be different blockout days for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.Currently, passholders are either allowed to enter both parks or are blocked out of both.A Disneyland spokesperson said the change will better manage the guest experience as the resort looks toward the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge next summer.