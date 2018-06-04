DISNEYLAND

Disneyland to have park-specific blockout days for annual passholders

EMBED </>More Videos

Changes are coming to the blockout days of some Disneyland annual passports. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Changes are coming to the blockout days of some Disneyland annual passports.

Starting in June of 2019, there could be different blockout days for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

Currently, passholders are either allowed to enter both parks or are blocked out of both.

A Disneyland spokesperson said the change will better manage the guest experience as the resort looks toward the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge next summer.

MORE: Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land
EMBED More News Videos

Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneytheme parkAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year
More disneyland
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News