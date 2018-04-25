SOCIETY

Disneyland to host second 'Star Wars' late-night event after first sold out

Disneyland is adding a Star Wars-themed "After Dark" celebration that will offer attendees Star Wars-themed entertainment. (Disney Parks and Resorts)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland just gave "Star Wars" fans a new reason to visit the theme park. The park is adding an additional Star Wars-themed "After Dark" celebration in May after the first sold out.

The park had already set aside its first celebration for May 3, one day ahead of "May the Fourth," otherwise known to fans as "Star Wars Day."

Disneyland has now added an additional date on May 9 due to popular demand.

The "After Dark" celebration offers attendees after-hours access to the park and movie-related entertainment, including a "galactic" dance party, character encounters and photo opportunities.

The event starts at 9 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m., but people can access the park beginning at 6 p.m. the day of the event.

People attending are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite "Star Wars" clothes, and can be the first to buy pins from the upcoming film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," coming out May 25.

A limited amount of tickets for the May 9 event go on sale May 1. Pricing and details are available at Disneyland.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
