SOCIETY

Disneyland workers demand higher wages in Burbank

EMBED </>More Videos

A delegation of employees, their union representatives and supporters delivered a petition to the Disney headquarters in Burbank. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland workers continue to put pressure on their parent company, calling for higher wages.

A delegation of employees, their union representatives and supporters delivered a petition on Friday with what they say are more than 120,000 signatures to Disney headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

They are urging the company to implement what they call a "living wage."

The delivery came just days before the Anaheim City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed ballot measure requiring companies that benefit from city subsidies - such as Disney -- to set a $15 minimum wage.

"We think that $15 is a start, but a true living wage in Orange County, where Disneyland resort is, is between $18-20 an hour," California Adventure employee Artemis Bell said.

A Disneyland spokesperson issued a statement calling the petition delivery a "blatant stunt" and "nothing more than political grandstanding."

The statement went on to mention "an offer for our employees that includes a 36-percent increase to our minimum wage rates and significantly out-paces the state's scheduled minimum wage increases."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylandminimum wagedisneysalaryAnaheimOrange CountyBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News