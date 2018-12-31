SOCIETY

Disneyland's NYE fireworks show canceled due to winds

Disneyland Resort's New Year's Eve fireworks show did not happen as planned due to strong winds in the area Monday night.

The New Year's Eve Countdown Celebration was set for 9 p.m. and midnight, but the park tweeted earlier in the evening the show will "likely" have "limited fireworks."

Due to the winds being unpredictable, the park said it wouldn't have definitive information until the start of each show.


Guests were urged to check the Disneyland app for more details.
