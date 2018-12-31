SOCIETY

Disneyland's New Year's Eve fireworks show may be 'limited' due to winds

Fireworks expolde behind Sleeping Beauty's Castle during the premiere of "Remember...Dreams Come True" as Disneyland celebrates its 50th anniversary May 4, 2005, in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland Resort's New Year's Eve fireworks show may not happen as planned due to strong winds in the area, the park said Monday.

The New Year's Eve Countdown Celebration is set for 9 p.m. and midnight, but the park tweeted the show will "likely" have "limited fireworks."

Due to the winds being unpredictable, the park said it won't have definitive information until the start of each show.


Guests are urged to check the Disneyland app for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew year's eve eventnew year's evedisneylandfireworksAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Metro offering free transit rides on New Year's Eve
DTLA New Year's party expecting 50,000
More Society
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Man found fatally shot in Norwalk
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
Local man completes 2018 resolution, eats 365th LA burger
Rose Parade watchers camp out early
Experts weigh in on things that help stick with New Year health resolutions
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
Show More
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Mom says man "intentionally" killed 7-year-old
How to save money on prescription drugs in 2019
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
More News