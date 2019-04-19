Society

Disneyland's famous Mickey's Halloween Party has new name: Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Get your costumes ready!

Disneyland's famous Mickey's Halloween Party will move to California Adventure this year and is now called the Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party.

It will be hosted by "Oogie Boogie" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

It features a villain-themed World of Color and nighttime outdoor dance party.

Tickets go on sale April 23 for pass holders, vacation club members and Disney Visa card holders.

Tickets go on sale to everyone else on April 30.

Details at disneyland.com.

