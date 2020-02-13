Society

DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX to help travelers prepare for REAL ID application

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you REAL ID ready?

The DMV, TSA and LAX are joining forces to prepare people for new federal identity requirements to board domestic flights.

They held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of the big change coming Oct. 1.

Even though the deadline is several months away, officials want Californians to not wait to apply because they will need the REAL ID to travel by air domestically.

The DMV said it is working on streamlining the process so that applicants don't have to wait in line too long.

DMV officials said those applying should go online to fill out the application, then gather documentation proving their identity.

EMBED More News Videos

People across California are standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles to check an important item off their 2020 to-do list.


Documentation could be a passport or a birth certificate or other document. It will also require two documents proving residency, such as a utility bill, a tax bill, or something similar. The documents have to be from different sources, according to Steve Gordon, director of the DMV.

The REAL ID will cost about $37.

For more information, visit the DMV website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesdmvlos angeles international airporttsareal id
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New DMV license center opening in Pacoima
California's Real ID deadline is exactly 1 year away
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
Los Alamitos HS evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Show More
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Crepes Gone Wild in East LA is literally making wild crepes with a Mexican twist
Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Riverside for discussion on homelessness
More TOP STORIES News