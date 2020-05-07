Reopening California: DMV reopens select field offices Friday with long lines, confusion

The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
DMV officials said it is assisting anyone with an appointment, essential workers or those who can only take care of business in person.
Beginning Friday, the following 25 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:
- Arleta
- Bakersfield
- Carmichael
- Concord
- Fontana
- Fresno
- Fullerton
- Glendale
- Inglewood
- Lancaster
- Los Angeles
- Modesto
- Montebello
- Oakland Claremont
- Palm Desert
- Redding
- Salinas
- San Diego Normal
- San Francisco
- San Jose DLPC
- San Marcos
- Santa Ana
- Santa Rosa
- Stockton
- Yuba City
