Reopening California: DMV to reopen select field offices on Friday



Arleta





Bakersfield





Carmichael





Concord





Fontana





Fresno





Fullerton





Glendale





Inglewood





Lancaster





Los Angeles





Modesto





Montebello





Oakland Claremont





Palm Desert





Redding





Salinas





San Diego Normal





San Francisco





San Jose DLPC





San Marcos





Santa Ana





Santa Rosa





Stockton





Yuba City

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen select field offices across the state on Friday to assist customers with appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.Beginning Friday, the following 25 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday: