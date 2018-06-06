A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her.It was an effort that may have helped to save her life.Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's "Beachfront Bargain Hunt," which Dr. Eric Voigt was watching when he noticed a lump on the 31-year-old's neck.He turned to Facebook to find McGuiness and raise his concerns.McGuiness followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.She is now undergoing treatment and says she plans to stay in touch with Voigt.