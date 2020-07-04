Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr., right, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, listen as President Trump speaks about the 2020 census, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn't showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.



Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative, but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump's reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco from 2000 to 2004. She was married to current California Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth dakotadonald trumpgavin newsomcoronaviruspoliticsdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July
Duke researchers help discover mutation that spreads coronavirus faster
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
Orange International Street Fair canceled for the first time in decades
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Brush fire burning near Running Springs
Protesters blocking road to Mount Rushmore before Trump event
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant arrested for 2019 incident
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Show More
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade kicks off in SoCal
Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July
New website shines spotlight on Black-owned restaurants across SoCal
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
More TOP STORIES News