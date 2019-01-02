Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Los Angeles

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) and AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children, and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 29. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stop Making Sense
A concert film documenting Talking Heads at the height of their popularity and on tour for their 1983 album "Speaking in Tongues." The band takes the stage one by one and is joined by a cadre of guest musicians for a career-spanning and cinematic performance that features creative choreography and visuals.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s throwback has made a lasting impression. The site's critical consensus notes that "Jonathan Demme's 'Stop Making Sense' captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit."
You can catch it at Arena Cinelounge (6464 Sunset Blvd., LOBBY Level) through Saturday, Jan. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 10; Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 2; AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10; and Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.