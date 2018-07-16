'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Photographer George Rodriguez has spent more than four decades documenting some of the most important people and events in Los Angeles history.
From the East Los Angeles Student Walkouts to Hollywood history, Rock 'n Roll, pop and rap music icons to L.A. Chicano life and Civil Rights leaders are captured in Rodriguez's new book, "Double Vision: The Photography of George Rodriguez."
"Double Vision" is the photographer's first retrospective and includes never-before-published photos from Rodriguez's archives. Photographs from Rodriguez's book were recently exhibited at The Lodge art gallery.
Rodriguez's journey began at Fremont High School in South Los Angeles, where he was born and raised.
"This whole photography journey began when I was in high school, at Fremont High School in South Central LA," Rodriguez said. "They had an incredible photography course, and then I just loved it once I got into it."
Rodriguez has snapped pictures of the city's pop culture icons from Marilyn Monroe to Eazy-E, pivotal moments from the Civil Rights Movement and photographs capturing Chicano life in the city.
"Living in L.A. is one of the best things that ever happened to me, especially because of my profession," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez and author/professor Josh Kun will discuss their collaboration on "Double Vision" in a talk hosted by Skylight Books Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 18th.
"Double Vision" is available for purchase here.