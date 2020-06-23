Downtown Disney set to reopen next month with limited capacity, health measures in place

When the Downtown Disney District opens on July 9, there will be several measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and cast members.
The business district filled with shops and restaurants outside Disneyland will have limits on capacity and parking. Guests will be directed to self-park at the Simba lot at Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue.
Guests can expect to have their temperature screened upon entry to the district. Face coverings and physical distancing requirements will also be in place, according to Disney's website.
The district's new operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though hours for individual businesses may vary.
Pending state and local government approval, Disneyland Resort parks plan to reopen on July 17 with similar protocols in place. Resort hotels are set to reopen on July 23.