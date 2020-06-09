Demonstrators in West Hollywood hold protest against racism, police brutality

Society

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Several dozens of protesters gathered in West Hollywood Monday as demonstrations against racism and police brutality continue across Southern California.

Peaceful demonstrators showed up to Plummer Park and held up signs while walking on the sidewalk of Santa Monica Boulevard for what marked the eighth straight day of protests in the city.

"We're all in this together. It doesn't matter where you come from, what you believe in," said protester Ashley Anu. "We can all believe in different things. What we can't believe in is that somebody is less than another person."

Eyewitness News spoke to some protesters representing the LGBTQ community, and they say wanted to show solidarity with the black community.

Some protesters also called for defunding the police over the death of George Floyd and others killed by law enforcement. Protesters said the LAPD is one police department that should redistribute its funds to communities of color.

Protesters are pushing to "defund the police" over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Their chant has become a rallying cry - and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime.



Calls for defunding the police comes as a majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city's police department. Nine of the council's 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he's not in favor of abolishing the department.
