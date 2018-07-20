Drone helps save man who went missing in Himalayas

AGAINST ALL ODDS: A Scottish climber missing for days in Himalaya Mountains and presumed dead was found—alive, clinging to the side of a steep ice cliff—thanks to a drone deployed to search for him. https://t.co/EP4RUAqNB0 pic.twitter.com/fv0MY6nj0a — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018

A 65-year-old man who went missing in the Himalayas was found alive by a drone that located him.The Scottish mountaineer slipped and fell while making a solo attempt to scale the world's 12th-highest mountain.A Polish climber, the brother of a man trying to break the K2 ascent record, sent up his drone, which located the missing Scotsman on an ice cliff.Sherpas and other climbers got him and brought him down to a base camp, where a doctor there examined him.The climber had a few cuts and some frostnip but was otherwise fine.