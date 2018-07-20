SOCIETY

Drone helps save man who went missing in Himalayas

A 65-year-old man who went missing in the Himalayas was found alive thanks to a drone that located him. (Bartek Bargiel/Storyful)

ABC7.com staff
A 65-year-old man who went missing in the Himalayas was found alive by a drone that located him.

The Scottish mountaineer slipped and fell while making a solo attempt to scale the world's 12th-highest mountain.

A Polish climber, the brother of a man trying to break the K2 ascent record, sent up his drone, which located the missing Scotsman on an ice cliff.



Sherpas and other climbers got him and brought him down to a base camp, where a doctor there examined him.

The climber had a few cuts and some frostnip but was otherwise fine.
