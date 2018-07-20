Drone helps save man who went missing in Himalayas

The Scottish mountaineer slipped and fell while making a solo attempt to scale the world's 12th-highest mountain.
A Polish climber, the brother of a man trying to break the K2 ascent record, sent up his drone, which located the missing Scotsman on an ice cliff.
AGAINST ALL ODDS: A Scottish climber missing for days in Himalaya Mountains and presumed dead was found—alive, clinging to the side of a steep ice cliff—thanks to a drone deployed to search for him. https://t.co/EP4RUAqNB0 pic.twitter.com/fv0MY6nj0a— ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018
Sherpas and other climbers got him and brought him down to a base camp, where a doctor there examined him.
The climber had a few cuts and some frostnip but was otherwise fine.