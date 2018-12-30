DTLA New Year's party expecting 50,000

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Some 50,000 people are expected to ring in the New Year in downtown LA at the annual Grand Park party in front of City Hall.
The event will feature live bands and DJs on two stages, along with digital light projections on City Hall that will feature artwork and poems from local sixth graders with the theme of "LA Dreams."
This is the sixth year for what has become the city's flagship celebration at the park.
No alcohol will be sold or allowed to be brought in to the family-friendly event.
Admission is free. Doors open at 8 p.m. The park is at 200 N. Grand Ave.
Conditions are expected to be cold and blustery, so dress warm.
Attendees are advised to take the Metro because of the crowd size expected.