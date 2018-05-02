The elephants are flying again at Disneyland.The iconic Dumbo ride has reopened with something new for visitors.The 62-year-old ride now features a brand-new shade structure to cover those waiting in line.Anyone who has waited in that often very-long line knows how blazing the sun can be in that spot.Pictures show it matches the carnival theme.The line has also moved behind the ride, and now guests will be assigned a number that will correspond with the elephant they will ride.