SOCIETY

Dumbo ride flies again at Disneyland after adding shade to line

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland's iconic Dumbo ride has reopened with a new shade structure for those who have to wait in the often-long lines.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The elephants are flying again at Disneyland.

The iconic Dumbo ride has reopened with something new for visitors.

The 62-year-old ride now features a brand-new shade structure to cover those waiting in line.

Anyone who has waited in that often very-long line knows how blazing the sun can be in that spot.

Pictures show it matches the carnival theme.

The line has also moved behind the ride, and now guests will be assigned a number that will correspond with the elephant they will ride.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylandamusement rideAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News