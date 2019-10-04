East LA procession, vigil honors victims of domestic violence

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 22nd annual Mujeres de Paz - or Women of Peace - Candlelight Vigil and walk was held Thursday night in East Los Angeles.The event is to remember victims killed by domestic violence.The procession traveled from East Cesar Chavez and North Mednik Avenues to the East L.A. College Performing Arts Center Courtyard.That's where a ceremony was held to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.The event is hosted by The East L.A. Women's Center and East L.A. College.