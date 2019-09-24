Eastvale high school students give classmate shoes after he was bullied

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the hardest things to do in high school is fit in, and part of fitting in is wearing the newest trends in clothes and shoes. But for some, this isn't a reality.This was hard for Micah, a student at Eleanor Roosevelt High in Eastvale. He was being bullied for what he was wearing."I heard kids talking about him because his shirt had holes and it was dirty," said Jelonte Neal, a fellow student at the high school. "They also said he wore the same shoes."Bothered by hearing other students talking about Micah for the way he dressed and looked, Jelonte and his friend, Maxwell Peterson, went into action. The two teens got together and brought Micah a couple pairs of shoes.Jelonte said Micah thanked him and Maxwell and told them they made his day.