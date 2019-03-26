Society

El Monte PD officer discovers his supervisor delivered him as a baby

Talk about fate coming full circle! An El Monte police officer recently found out that his supervisor helped deliver him as a baby decades ago.

Officer Tyler Dominguez shared with his supervisor Lt. Chris Cano how he was unexpectedly born in the driveway of his childhood home with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Cano traced his memory back. He used to work as a paramedic for many years in the San Gabriel Valley before joining the ranks of the El Monte Police Department in 1997. He delivered 13 babies in the process.

However, Cano only experienced one instance during which the newborn was fighting for his life with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. In that instance, Cano freed the infant, who was turning a deep shade of blue, and saved his life, El Monte police said.

The two men immediately realized it was Cano who responded to the call and had delivered Dominguez.

Dominguez said he was given the unique middle name of "Blue" because his face and body were blue when he was born due to the umbilical cord issue.

Together, they reviewed Cano's record, and it was a match!
