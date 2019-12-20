Elderly veteran assisted by LA foundation fighting homelessness to be featured in Rose Parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 88-year-old veteran who was homeless for over 20 years now has housing thanks to the largest global AIDS organization.The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, helped Herbert Butler find a home, complete with a piano that he can play to his heart's content.Watch the video above to find out how Butler will be featured in the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's float in the 2020 Rose Parade.