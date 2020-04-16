Society

British war veteran, 99, raises $14M for UK healthcare system, pledges to walk 100 laps

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A 99-year-old British war veteran raised $14 million for the United Kingdom's healthcare system.

YORKSHIRE, England -- As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals from all over are stepping up to contribute in their own unique ways.

However, few have been quite as successful as Capt. Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran living in Yorkshire, England.

Just last week, Moore proposed his challenge to raise money for the United Kingdom's healthcare system.

He pledged to walk 100 laps around his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30.

He initially wanted to raise just over $1,200 by walking ten laps per day.

But within just 24 hours, Moore smashed his target, and, as of Wednesday, he had raised more than $14 million, with donations continuing to pour in.

And the financial goal isn't the only one this spry vet is crushing.

He has walked 90 laps so far and intends to complete 100 by Thursday, about two weeks ahead of schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelderlycoronavirusenglandcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakveteranfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Coronavirus: New health order issued for Long Beach nursing homes
Mayor outlines how LA will decide to scale back 'safer-at-home' order
COVID-19: Newsom unveils $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
China denies coronavirus came from lab
Pandemic: Number of Covered California participants soars
Show More
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
A 'Wash Your Hands' coloring book by Silver Lake artist
USNS Mercy in Port of LA might scale back mission
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Port Hueneme PD arrest alleged toilet paper thieves
More TOP STORIES News