Society

Woman at retirement home proves you're never too old for a Slip'N Slide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Zanesville, Ohio proved you're never too old to enjoy a Slip 'N Slide!

According to Storyful, The Oaks at NorthPointe shared the video, writing: "Senior Health and Wellness Day was full of laughs and fun!"

Millie, who lives at the retirement home, is seen happily sliding along a piece of tarpaulin while sitting on a huge inflatable duck.

Employees helped Millie along the makeshift Slip 'N Slide as she appeared to have the time of her life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelderlyohiou.s. & worldfeel goodretirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News