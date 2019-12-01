End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Passengers who use Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses or subways are no longer able to use tokens for their rides.Friday was the final day tokens were accepted. Now, riders have to use a TAP card.Metro has been phasing out tokens for the last 18 months in order to push more people into using the TAP cards. The agency said the cards are cheaper, simpler and safer, and that use of the cards has made tokens obsolete.If you have unused tokens, you cannot be refunded. However, you can use them to load a one-way trip onto a TAP card.Tokens are also being phased out of other agencies like Access Services, Culver CityBus, LADOT, Long Beach Transit, Montebello Bus Lines, Monterey Park Spirit Bus, Norwalk Transit and Torrance Transit.