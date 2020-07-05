Society

She said yes! After high-flying marriage proposal in OC goes awry, engagement still on

A high-flying marriage proposal over Orange County fell to earth unexpectedly - but Summer said yes to Jeremiah anyway.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a high-flying marriage proposal that fell to earth unexpectedly - but she said yes anyway.

A now-engaged couple achieved a bit of notoriety in Orange County last week after a banner reading "Will you marry me Summer? Jeremiah" got unhooked from an airplane and fell to the ground.

After it happened, the most important question everyone was asking was: Did Summer say yes?

She sure did.



Eyewitness News was able to catch up with the couple.

It turns out the airplane that was pulling the banner over Huntington Beach was having mechanical problems and had to drop the sign and make an emergency landing, Jeremiah says.

He says he started getting texts from friends who were seeing the mishap on Twitter and wanted to know if that was his sign that had fallen.

So he decided right then and there to pop the question, before his girlfriend looked at her phone and the surprise was ruined.

He had planned the event for months, working to get family and friends together in Orange County for the big day.

Still, he has no regrets.

"All in all, with all the ups and downs of this proposal, we wouldn't change a single thing," he told Eyewitness News. "The funny stories and conversations that came after I popped the question will be memories that will last a lifetime!"
