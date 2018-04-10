A Long Beach-based children's choir is asking for help after thieves stole the group's truck with their equipment inside.The vehicle, which belongs to the International Peace Choir, was parked at sound technician Trudy Bagg's house when it was taken."They broke the lock on the driver's door, and then once they could get in, they hot-wired it, and the big padlock on the back was cut in half," Bagg said.The truck was found five days later in Compton, but the thieves took nearly all of the equipment the choir needs for performances.The thieves robbed the choir of wireless mics, speakers, two sound mixing boards and a monitor.Since 1987, the choir has promoted peace and love. The children perform wearing costumes representing their cultural backgrounds.It's unknown if the thieves followed the truck from the church and knew what was inside, or if they stole it not knowing the contents."We usually have a lot more equipment and more microphones around and risers, and now we're just, like, flat on the ground, and that feels odd and different," said choir member Cosette Collins.A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the amount insurance won't cover. To donate, visit