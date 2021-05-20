Society

'Everyone is Awesome' LEGO set celebrates diversity

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag in honor of Pride Month.
LEGO has announced a special collection to commemorate Pride Month: Everyone is Awesome.

The set is designed to celebrate the diversity of LEGO fans and the world around us.

The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQ+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

Designer Matthew Ashton, LEGO's Vice President of Design, says he wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

"Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

The 346-piece model stands 4-inches tall and has a depth of 5 inches. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month, and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores, with a recommended retail price of $34.99.
