ICE raids that were expected Sunday in SoCal, across U.S. have yet to happen, activists say

The raids had been expected to target 2,000 undocumented immigrants who had previously been ordered to leave the country.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were expected to target Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Baltimore. Due to Tropical Storm Barry making landfall over the weekend, Houston and New Orleans, which were originally targeted in the raids, will not see immigration enforcement actions, officials said.
The operation will only target undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, who will eventually be deported, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Significantly, the same official told ABC News, the operation will not arrest so-called collaterals, those people who happen to be with the targeted individuals.
Immigration activists said by Sunday evening they had not heard of any significant raids. Still, they warned the immigrant community to remain prepared as they could begin on Monday as people are returning to workplaces.
Activists were also working to make sure immigrants understand their rights.
"Based on these raids, when an ICE agent knocks on their door, they should know they have a right not to open the door and to ask to see a judicial warrant, meaning a warrant that's actually signed by a judge," said Ana Figueroa, district chief of staff for Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard.
The congresswoman kept her office open Sunday to help the community with questions and services related to immigration.
Last month, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city would not cooperate with the raids.
"Our president has failed to build a wall, so instead he's going to go back to his old playbook of trying to rip families apart," Garcetti said. "Here in Los Angeles we will not participate in that."
L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the county will do everything possible to make sure children of immigrants are not left alone.
"What that means is making sure that your neighbor or relative can take over to provide whatever guardianship for your children," she said.
Thousands of people across Southern California protested Friday ahead of the planned raids. Politicians and families alike turned out in West Hollywood, downtown L.A., San Bernardino and in Santa Ana - holding vigils and speaking out about conditions for refugees at the border and what is happening in California.
A counter protest was held in San Bernardino, where Trump supporters urged the president to finish his promised border wall.
Officials have urged people to know their rights.