EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3405918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dance the night back to a couple of decades at the Totally 80's Bar in Fullerton.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3405931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out more than one waterside restaurant in SoCal where you can take your next date.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3405959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Escape to the beauty of nature on your next date when you take a scene drive through SoCal.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3405968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Step into the world of magic at Black Rabbit Rose on Hollywood Boulevard for your next unique date.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3405999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get a chance to get close with your special someone in a creepy museum offered at the CIA bar in North Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3406009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Consider a group date in this horror-filled spot called the Hex Escape Room in Anaheim.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3406016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Have a drink and tap into your artsy side at Art Major in Koreatown.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3406024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's all food, drinks and laughs at Vitello's Comedy in Studio City -- just right for a date night.

L.A. is full of unique experiences, and Eye on L.A. found some of the best date spots in the city, including decade bars, scenic drives, a magical speak easy and an "after-school" experience for adults. It's time for date night!It's as if Austin Powers and James Bond took over a '60s-era nightclub in Glendale. The Electric Pussycat is a new bar heavily influenced by the movie character Austin Powers! They have music, dancers, and incredible look-a-likes that you can chat up or dance with. They also have some of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in town along with out-of-this-world drinks and boozy milkshakes that are to die for! It will definitely be an unforgettable night for you and your date.(Watch video above)The Totally 80's Bar in Fullerton is a great date spot to visit the decade of excess. Like, totally! Filled with '80s murals and music, it's the kind of place where you can dress up and take a trip back in time, and let it go with your best Moonwalk or Electric Slide on the dance floor. Plus, you seriously never know who you might meet, like L.A. icon DJ Richard Blade! They're open Wednesday through Saturday.There are few things in life more romantic than a meal by the water, so we found some of the best places for your next date! Lakeside Cafe in Encino is fed by a natural spring and their patio and garden are super relaxing. It's a great little escape right off of Ventura Boulevard. Most people don't even realize it's there! Next is Franklin Canyon Park, an L.A. hidden gem housing a 3-acre lake and a cute pond. It's the perfect picnic place for a date. One last suggestion is Malibu Farm Pier Cafe. At the end of the pier in Malibu, you'll find this simple cafe that focuses on the fresh and local. In fact, most of their foods are local to Malibu, plus, they press their own fresh juices. And when you grab lunch, you might even grab a whale sighting, too.Eye on L.A. hit up Jamie Foley from Discover L.A. for some of the best scenic drives in the city, perfect for a date. And, of course, we had to interview her from a spot with one of the best views of L.A.- OUE Skyspace in DTLA. Tina and her husband drove the scenic routes firsthand. From the Sunset Strip and Laurel Canyon, to Mullholland Drive and Malibu. L.A. is known for its traffic, so it's easy for people to forget all the drives you can take for fun!There's a magic theater and bar right off of Hollywood Boulevard you could call a Hollywood haunt, but you've definitely got to add Black Rabbit Rose to your date night bucket list. Its building was originally housing for silent movie actors back in the golden age of Hollywood. They offer magic and burlesque shows, comedy, live music and more! You can enjoy the restaurant and bar, the magic lounge and food from The Crying Tiger, a Thai food to-go window. Get dressed up, take your date, put your phones away and enjoy the mystery and awe of the magic.The California Institute of Abnormal Arts, or "CIA" bar, is located in North Hollywood and a great spot for a night out with your special someone! It's an experience like no other with live music, drinks and a museum filled with creepy offerings. The next time you want an off-beat experience, check it out.There may be no better way to bond with someone than to be locked in a room together where you have to rely on each other to escape! At Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim, they offer their Hex Room, which has a horror theme and plenty of distractions. You need to work together to beat the clock by solving puzzles and finding clues. It's a great way to connect with some one or several on a group date!Art Major is a beer and wine bar/art gallery in Koreatown that was created to be like an "after-school program" for adults. They have an endless list of board games for groups of all sizes, and they also offer Polaroid camera rentals and coloring books for adults. It's the perfect place to unwind at the end of a long day with friends or take a date out for a simple night of fun.Iconic Italian restaurant, Vitello's in Studio City has been around for over 50 years. And if you head one floor down, you'll find a speak easy where you have to keep your voice down. With intimate seating enclosed by red velvet curtains, no one will eavesdrop on your conversation! Head upstairs on the last Tuesday of the month and catch a comedy show by Wendy Liebman! It's a great place to bring a date for food, drinks and laughs!