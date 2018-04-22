Eye on L.A. finds the best 'staycation' spots in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --If you're feeling the need for some vacation time fun, but don't have the time or money to jet out of town, have no fear! We found some of the best "staycation" spots in SoCal!
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
A true SoCal gem, this historic building transports you into a European dream! Considered a living museum, the property features priceless artwork and antiquities and has a fascinating history that dates back to 1876! Ten U.S. presidents including Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, and countless famous faces from Amelia Earhart and Booker T. Washington to Einstein and Bette Davis have visited the beautiful hotel. Art and history docent tours are available to the public. http://www.missioninn.com/
Magic Castle Hotel
If you've spent any time in Hollywood, you've probably passed the Magic Castle Hotel without even noticing it! Located next door to the world famous Magic Castle, a stay at the hotel not only comes with unlimited FREE snacks and treats, spacious accommodations and an excuse to play tourist in the heart of Hollywood, but it also grants you access to the private, members-only magicians club!
Seahorse Lodge
Tucked away in the middle of L.A. is a tranquil oasis that would make a great spot for a staycation. The Seahorse Lodge of Pendragon Haven, a 2.5 acre estate was built in 1931. Located in Los Feliz, it features three bedrooms and a 30-foot private swimming pool, all surrounded by lush gardens and stunning original features.
El Capitan Canyon
Considered the pioneers of glamping, just a short 20-minute drive from Santa Barbara central coast wine tasting, El Capitan Canyon offers the comforts of home, but out in natural surroundings. You might choose to stay in their beautiful safari cabin suite, equipped with a full kitchen, two master bedrooms, bathroom and deck with a view of the ocean! But there are also more rustic options like the Adventure Yurt or Safari Tents which are visited by housekeepers daily. Enjoy kayaking, swimming, beach bonfires, hiking and more down at the beach which is just a short walk away!
Ventura County Coast
Made up of four cities-- Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Oxnard and Ventura-- this charming community is a true hidden gem. This beach community is a great place to vacation or visit for the day. If you like shopping, check out Camarillo Premium Outlets for some great deals. Or take a trip to Port Hueneme to check out the Seabee's Museum. If you want to stay right on the beach, check out The Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Resort in Oxnard. Continue west and make sure to stop at Grant Park to check out the stunning view of the city of Ventura before taking in a little shopping at the many shops on Main Street, like Times Remembered Antiques and Collectibles. Then end your day sipping wine and nibbling on one of the best meat and cheese plates ever, at Paradise Pantry across from the San Buenaventura Mission!
Catalina Island
Stunning views, exceptional food and exciting adventures are all within an hour ride from Long Beach! Catalina is your island destination for food, family and fun. Enjoy The Taste of Catalina food tour, a three-hour tour, offering visitors the chance to try specialties from six different restaurants. After filling up, why not experience the island's five-station zip line and eco tour or take a ride on the wild side on the Jeep tour and see the island's infamous bison up close. Catalina Island offers a range of accommodations, from vacation rentals of small single units all the way up to six-bedroom units to economical as well as luxury hotels. There's something for everyone in Catalina!
Ojai Valley Inn and Spa
If you're in need of some serious pampering or if you're celebrating a special occasion, then Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ventura County is a place you definitely want to visit. Set on 220 oak-studded acres, this five-diamond resort offers a world class spa experience including a variety of full body massage options. The Ojai Valley Inn and Spa is also a great destination for golf enthusiasts and foodies. Play on a champion golf course and enjoy their signature fine dining, five-diamond restaurant Olivella.
