EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Malibu Wines, you can reserve a table or space for up to three hours of wine tasting.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Catch the excitement of boats racing down the main channel in Marina del Rey all the way to the California Yacht Club every Wednesday through September 5.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thursday nights this summer, Yamashiro Night Market in Hollywood offers a food festival with everything from pizza to Salvadoran food and incredible sweet treats.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is hosting the most comprehensive exhibition of Genghis Khan and his treasures at its only SoCal stop on an international tour.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wheel Fun Rentals at Lake Balboa offers some good, old-fashioned family fun with different bikes including beach cruisers, 4-wheel family bikes, and tandem bikes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With over 1,000 motorcycles and boats, Bert's Mega Mall is the world's largest power sports dealer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3526633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As soon as you walk into the new Castle Hotel at Legoland California Resort, kids can jump right into Lego pits and start building.

Summer brings all new options for food and fun in Southern California. Here's our list of summer must-dos!Filled with gorgeous colors, it's impossible not to thoroughly enjoy a walk through the beautiful settings at Descanso Gardens. You'll see a lot of photographers and painters while you're there because it's such a perfect place to practice your art. During the summer, they offer a music series where you can bring a picnic and enjoy music on the lawn as the sun sets. And it's not just the views that will brighten your day, but also the delicious food from Café Descanso every day, or make reservations at Maple Restaurant for their fabulous weekend brunch! Make reservations:It's always wine time at this SoCal hot spot! At Malibu Wines, you can reserve a table or space for up to three hours of wine tasting. At their on-site market, pick up cheese and crackers to complement your wine, or bring your own picnic. They also offer live music, comedy, and even movies under the stars! It's perfect for a summer day with friends, or a summer night with a date. More details here:Wednesday evenings more than just hump day in Marina del Rey. Catch the excitement of boats racing down the main channel all the way to the California Yacht Club every Wednesday through September 5. Watching the races is free, just find a spot along the route and prepare yourself for a gorgeous setting at the coast! Details here:On Thursday nights this summer, experience Yamashiro Night Market in the heart of Hollywood. It's a food festival with everything from pizza to Salvadoran food and incredible sweet treats. There are free samples all through the market, so you can try a little bit of everything. They also offer crafts and live music so it's fun for the whole family. More here:It might be summer break, but that doesn't mean you have to stop learning! The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is hosting the most comprehensive exhibition of Genghis Khan and his treasures at its only SoCal stop on an international tour. This is the first time these artifacts have been seen on the West Coast. Daily live performances include music and dance, and you'll learn what "the greatest conqueror" has to do with pants, the pony express, cannons, and paper money. Click here to buy tickets:It's easy to spend summer break sitting around with your smart phone, tablets and laptops, but over at Lake Balboa, they have a better idea! Wheel Fun Rentals offers some good, old-fashioned family fun with different bikes including beach cruisers, 4-wheel family bikes, and tandem bikes. You can also get into one of their swan pedal boats for a different view! Grab some friends and family and get ready to put the pedal to the metal! Start here:If you have the need for speed this summer, Bert's Mega Mall is the place to be. With over 1,000 motorcycles and boats, Bert's Mega Mall is the world's largest power sports dealer. With bikes, boats, jet skis, and more, this is the perfect place to get everything you need for a summer of adventure and adrenaline. Learn more here:LEGOLAND is never a bad idea, and now they'll even make you feel like a royal! As soon as you walk into the new Castle Hotel at Legoland California Resort, kids can jump right into Lego pits and start building. Each hotel room has a magical theme complete with princesses, wizards, knights, and dragons! And it wouldn't be a LEGOLAND hotel without Legos everywhere, so each room has a building table so imaginations can run free! Make you reservations here: