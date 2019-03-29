Society

Eyewitness This: Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to Westside, millions in CA exposed to ID theft risk, man buys real Babe Ruth card for $2

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some stories to start your day. A proposal suggests charging $4 to drive to L.A.'s Westside. Plus, an audit shows a state agency has exposed millions to ID theft risk. And, a man bought a real Babe Ruth card for $2 and it may sell for millions!

Here are some stories to start your day.

Congestion pricing: Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside
Would you pay $4 to drive to Santa Monica beach?

The Southern California Association of Governments is proposing so-called "congestion pricing" in an effort to cut down traffic.

Drivers would be charged $4 to get through a big section of the Westside during peak hours.

Some other cities -- including New York -- already have some form of congesting pricing. It may be a tough sell in the car culture of L.A.

California ID theft risk
A state audit reveals California is exposing millions of people to the risk of identity theft.

This has to do with the Employment Development Department - that's the agency responsible for distributing unemployment, disability and parental leave benefits.

The audit found that EDD routinely mails out documents with people's full social security numbers and other personal information. EDD has agreed to stop printing Social Security numbers on so many documents. But it will be two years before it can stop because of its aged computer system.

CA man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch millions!
A California baseball card collector made quite the find at a store in Nevada.

Dale Ball found a Babe Ruth card that the store owner thought was a fake. He bought the 1921 card for only $2.

He went and got it authenticated by lab testing it against another card from the same era. Now, an auction place says they'd start the bidding at $1.5 million, and it would likely go for nearly $5 million. What a find!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysafetyeyewitness thisbaseballmoneyauctionsocial securitytrafficdrivingidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person detained is not suspect in brutal rape at Metro station
Tyler Barriss gets 20 years for 'swatting' incident that left Kansas man dead
San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Whipping to be restricted in California horse races
Show More
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
More TOP STORIES News