Eyewitness This: Sepulveda Pass drive times up after 405 project, Stevie Wonder surprises local diners, Teacher Appreciation Week deals

Here are some stories to start your day.Five years after widening the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, drive times have reportedly increased at all hours of the day.It took years of construction and more than $1 billion to open a northbound carpool land and widen 10 miles of the major freeway.But since then, Curbed L.A. says drive times are longer, mostly because more drivers are on the road.More than 300,000 drivers commute each day on the infamous thoroughfare - the busiest highway in the country which spans 72 mile throughout the Los Angeles area.Legendary musician Stevie Wonder surprised some lucky diners in L-A with an impromptu performance over the weekend.He was having dinner at Skylight Gardens when he decided to join guitarist Nelson Cade III on stage.Cade wrote on Instagram " So when opportunity comes knocking, you do your best to keep it together. He just wanted to play with me, so we played. I played with a legend."Wonder ended up jamming for more than half an hour, then took pictures with fans.Some businesses are giving teachers a little extra love today - for National Teacher Appreciation Day.Deals for teachers can score free sandwiches at participating Chick-fil-a's, a buy one, get one free deal at Chipotle, and a free buffet with a coupon at CiCi's Pizza.Other businesses across the country are also offering deals for teachers all week.