Eyewitness This: Abortion rights activists protest to 'stop the bans,' Calif. eyes health care for immigrants in US illegally, new character on 'Sesame Street'

Abortion rights activists are calling for a national day of action on Tuesday. Events are planned around the country -- including in Southern California -- after several states recently passed restrictive abortion laws.Activists are expected to rally around noon in West Hollywood, Fullerton and Riverside, using the hashtag #stopthebans. The demonstrations come as lawmakers try to limit legal abortion in states such as Ohio, Missouri and Georgia.Meanwhile, lawmakers in California are considering proposals that would make the state the first in the nation to offer government-funded health care to adult immigrants living in the country illegally. But the decision on who to cover may come down to cost.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend about $98 million a year to cover low-income immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 who are living in the country illegally.The state Assembly has a bill that would cover all immigrants in California living in the country illegally over the age of 19. But Newsom has balked at that plan because of its estimated $3.4 billion price."Sesame Street" is introducing a new character and announcing a new initiative aimed at supporting kids in foster care.Karli, the newest muppet on the children's program, is in foster care. Karli's foster mom, Dalia, explained to Karli that she and her foster dad, Clem, are taking care of her while her mom is going through a hard time.On Monday the show introduced Karli and shared a clip in which she does an art project to show what she learned from Dalia about letting her heart grow.