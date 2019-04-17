Eyewitness This: Ben & Jerry's recall, free national park admission, CA university offers class on late singer Selena

Here are some stories to start your day.Check your fridge - Ben & Jerry's is recalling two ice cream flavors because the products may contain tree nuts not mentioned in their ingredient or allergy lists.Select pints of Chunky Monkey and some bulk containers of Coconut Seven Layer Bar are impacted by the voluntary recall.The products may contain tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts -- and can produce life-threatening allergic reactions if consumed. No illnesses have been reported.If you want to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, this weekend may be the perfect time to do so.This Saturday, you can get into all U.S. national parks for free. The entrance fees are being waived to kick off National Park Week.Things like camping, transportation and special tours will still cost you, but admission to the parks will be free.More than 400 national parks will take part.Selena fans, listen up! San Diego State University is planning a class all about the late singer.The school announced the course Tuesday on what would have been the Queen of Tejano's 48th birthday.The class, which is called "Selena and Latin Media Representation," will explore the culture and influence of the Grammy winning pop star. The class is set to start in the spring of 2020.