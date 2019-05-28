Eyewitness This: Youngest admittee to Academy of Music for Blind, Dodgers celebrate 62nd years in L.A., 'burnout' deemed medical diagnosis

Here are some stories to start your day.A 4-year-old Southern California girl who was born blind with special needs is now the youngest student ever accepted at the Academy of Music for the Blind in Whittier.Anabelle Adamson's journey is chronicled on her social media pages where she showcases her amazing talents while playing songs like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and John Lennon's "Imagine."Anabelle, who was born with a condition called coloboma, discovers her world through sensations in her hands and ears from tapping a cane to striking a keyboard.Tuesday marks the anniversary of a decision that changed Los Angeles forever, especially when it comes to baseball.On May 28, 1957, the Dodgers got the green light to move from Brooklyn to the City of Angels.Since then, the Boys in Blue have won six World Series titles and 23 National League pennants, with back-to-back trips to the World Series the past two years.The Dodgers are on fire this season, leading the NL West with hopes of making another World Series run.Is work stressing you out? You might have an actual medical condition.The World Health Organization now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section "employment" or "unemployment related problems."According to ICD-11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms: the patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.