Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Youngest admittee to Academy of Music for Blind, Dodgers celebrate 62nd years in L.A., 'burnout' deemed medical diagnosis

Here are some stories to start your day.

Blind Hacienda Heights 4-year-old is youngest accepted to Academy of Music for the Blind

A 4-year-old Southern California girl who was born blind with special needs is now the youngest student ever accepted at the Academy of Music for the Blind in Whittier.

Anabelle Adamson's journey is chronicled on her social media pages where she showcases her amazing talents while playing songs like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and John Lennon's "Imagine."

Anabelle, who was born with a condition called coloboma, discovers her world through sensations in her hands and ears from tapping a cane to striking a keyboard.

Dodgers celebrate 62nd anniversary in Los Angeles

Tuesday marks the anniversary of a decision that changed Los Angeles forever, especially when it comes to baseball.

On May 28, 1957, the Dodgers got the green light to move from Brooklyn to the City of Angels.

Since then, the Boys in Blue have won six World Series titles and 23 National League pennants, with back-to-back trips to the World Series the past two years.

The Dodgers are on fire this season, leading the NL West with hopes of making another World Series run.

World Health Organization deems 'burnout' a medical diagnosis

Is work stressing you out? You might have an actual medical condition.

The World Health Organization now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section "employment" or "unemployment related problems."

According to ICD-11, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms: the patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to work. WHO says it does not apply to other life situations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthbaseballworld health organizationeyewitness thismusicblindstresslos angeles dodgersworkplace
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
US women's soccer team expected to visit SoCal on victory tour
San Bernardino County's 1st measles case of 2019 confirmed
CA cities rank among the worst for building rainy day funds, report suggests
Data finds L.A. County's fastest and slowest days for commuting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News