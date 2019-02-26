SOCIETY

Eyewitness This: Bill would let CA drivers register car every other year, poppies in bloom, Olympian Laurie Hernandez gives back

Here are the stories to start your day: A proposed bill would let California drivers register their cars every other year, beautiful poppies are in full bloom in the Inland Empire, plus Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is giving back to students in Orange County!

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

New bill would let California drivers register vehicle every other year
Drivers could soon register their cars with the DMV every other year, instead of every year! A new Senate Bill would make registration periods for every other year starting July 1, 2020.

If passed, the bill would also make it illegal to sell or offer to sell appointment reservations with the DMV. Offenders could face a fine up to $2,500.

Many people have complained about the long wait times at the DMV. Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling to change the department's management and resolve issues like those long lines.

Lake Elsinore super bloom has visitors flocking to see poppies
This February has been one of the rainiest months in recent history for parts of Southern California.

But all that weather has brought us some beautiful sights -- including a field of breathtaking golden-orange poppies attracting quite the crowd in Lake Elsinore!

Lake Elsinore city officials want visitors to enjoy the sights but with care. This year, the city launched its "Preserve While You Observe" campaign. They are encouraging people to stay off the flowers and on the path.

Visitors should also park in designated areas along Walker Canyon and dispose of their trash in provided containers.

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez gives back to SoCal kids
Medal-winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is giving back to kids at Martin Elementary School in Santa Ana!

The gold medalist and "Dancing With The Stars" champ teamed up with KPMG and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to encourage kids to chase their dreams.

She visited the school kids on Monday, bringing them hundreds of brand new books and gym equipment to help them be physically active!
