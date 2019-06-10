Eyewitness This: California OKs health care for some undocumented immigrants, Claire's recalls JoJo Siwa makeup kit, Fountain Valley native to be first woman to lead Army infantry division

Here are some stories to start your day.California taxpayers could soon pay for the health insurance of 90,000 undocumented immigrants.Democrats in the state legislature agreed Sunday to a budget offering Medicaid benefits to low-income adults.State officials estimate the program will cost $98 million.To pay for part of it, the state will begin taxing people who don't have health insurance.The budget still needs to be approved by the full legislature and signed by the governor.Claire's is recalling a popular teen makeup kit after finding asbestos in it.The Food and Drug Administration says JoJo Siwa's makeup kit tested positive for the chemical, issuing a warning to stop using the product immediately.The set to look out for is Batch number S180109.This latest recall comes three months after other Claire's products were pulled from shelves because they also contained asbestos.A Fountain Valley native who led Black Hawk helicopters in Iraq will become the first woman to lead an Army infantry division.Later this month, Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager will assume command of the California National Guard's 40th Infantry Division at Orange County's Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.Yeager began active-duty service in 1986 after receiving her commission as a second lieutenant from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University Long Beach.