Eyewitness This: California overhauls sex ed guidance, Amazon's Alexa accused of violating kids' privacy, 'Avengers: Endgame' to stream on Disney+

Here are some stories to start your day.Some parents are expressing outrage over California's decision to overhaul the state's sex education curriculum for public schools.Among the changes approved by the state board of education, teachers are encouraged to talk with kindergarteners about gender identity and what it means to be transgender. Educators who work with teenagers will be encouraged to give advice to LGBTQ students about navigating relationships and safe sex.LGBTQ advocates praised the new recommendations for giving attention to a community that is often left out of sex education policies, but some parents say the changes go too far and expose kids to concepts and subject matter that should be taught at home.Amazon was met with skepticism from some privacy advocates and members of Congress last year when it introduced its first kid-oriented voice assistant, along with brightly colored models of its Echo Dot speaker designed for children.Now those advocates say the kids' version of Amazon's Alexa won't forget what children tell it, even after parents try to delete the conversations. For that and other alleged privacy flaws they found while testing the service, they're now asking the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday to investigate whether it violates children's privacy laws.A formal complaint filed with the FTC outlines flaws found while testing the kid-oriented smart speaker.Amazon said in a statement that its Echo Dot Kids Edition is compliant with COPPA.As "Avengers: Endgame" continues its reign at the box office domination, passing the $2 billion mark at the global box office, our parent company Disney says the blockbuster will stream exclusively on the new Disney+ service.The mega-grossing Marvel film will hit Disney+ on December 11th.The streaming service is scheduled to launch in November with a $6.99 monthly subscription."Endgame" is currently on pace to top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.