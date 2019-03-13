Eyewitness This: Chipotle has a new loyalty program, piglet rescue by CHP Officer, "Sesame Street" hits the big screen

Here are the stories to start your day.Chipotle is ramping up its new loyalty program and giving away up to a quarter-million dollars.Here's how it works: For the rest of the week, the company is giving out free cash on Venmo.About 25,000 people per day can win up to $500 from Chipotle for signing up for the rewards program.The promotion runs through this Friday and winners will get the money in their Venmo accounts.California Highway Patrol Officer A. Montano helped some baby pigs when their owner's car broke down.He had spotted a car on the side of the road in Sacramento and found out the driver was trying to get to the UC Davis veterinary hospital with the newborns.Officer Montano stayed with them until help arrived.Get ready for Elmo, Big Bird, and many of your "Sesame Street" friends to hit the big screen!Warner Brothers is releasing its LIVE-action "Sesame Street" movie in January of 2021.There are reports that Anne Hathaway is already on board.The educational series premiered on TV back in 1969 and has been entertaining families for generations.