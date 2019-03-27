Society

Eyewitness This: Couple illegally lands chopper on super bloom field, dog food recall, LAPD treats diners to In-N-Out

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some stories to start your day. A private helicopter was spotted landing illegally in a field of poppies in the Antelope Valley! Plus, a dog food recall you should be aware of. And the LAPD paid it forward by treating unsuspecting diners to In-N-Out!

Here are some stories to start your day.

Couple illegally lands helicopter on super bloom poppy field
As Antelope Valley officials cope with an influx of visitors vying to view the super bloom, they're making one rule crystal clear: don't park your helicopter in the poppy fields.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve said on Facebook that a couple recently landed a helicopter in the middle of the fields and began hiking off trail.

"When our law enforcement staff attempted to contact the couple, they ran back to their helicopter and fled," the post stated.

Recall alert: Darwin's Natural dog food
The FDA is warning of salmonella contamination in three lots of Darwin's Natural dog food.

The federal agency issued the warning because it wasn't confident the company's notifications to its customers were good enough.

The impacted food -- chicken with vegetables, and turkey with vegetables -- was made in October and November of last year.

If you have it at your house, throw it out where pets and wildlife can't get to it.

LAPD officers pay it forward!
Two LAPD officers had their meals taken care of by an anonymous diner -- so they decided to do the same! They picked up the tabs for several other families craving some In-N-Out.

The department tweeted video of the kind act with the caption "never underestimate the power of a nice gesture."

The officers are now challenging the NYPD to complete their own "Operation Pay it Forward."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfdaeyewitness thislapdflower showhelicopterfoodpetsrecalldoghamburgerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
OC Sheriff's Department ending contract with ICE
Boy struck, killed by truck in after running into street after dog
Compton shooting leaves woman dead; suspect at large
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. in Costa Mesa
Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in NoHo
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
OC woman receives new van for non-profit dedicated to helping military families
Show More
Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Woman arrested after allegedly walking into Justin Bieber's OC hotel room
Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser
$5K offered in search of La Mirada driver who killed grandmother
More TOP STORIES News