Society

Eyewitness This: Councilmen say neighboring cities pushing more homeless to L.A., Ram truck recall, study suggests dogs may feel owner's stress

By
Here are some stories to start your day.

Some L.A. leaders say neighboring cities are sending homeless to L.A.

Frustration is building over Los Angeles' homeless crisis.

City Councilman Joe Buscaino says the city's homeless count is so high because neighboring cities are pushing their homeless into L.A.

He and fellow Councilman Mike Bonin have asked the city attorney to find a way to force those cities to house the homeless on their own.

Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide.

The company says the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers the Ram 1500, mainly from the 2019 model year.

So far, Fiat Chrysler doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the defect and many of those trucks haven't been sold yet.

Dealers will either replace the computers that control the air bags or update the software.

Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests

Are you stressed out? Turns out your dog may feel it too.

Swedish researchers found levels of the hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress, are often in sync between dogs and their owners.

But animal experts note high cortisol levels don't necessarily indicate "bad" stress.

They can also spike with positive experiences, like getting ready for a walk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomelessanimalcarrecalldog
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News