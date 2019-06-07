Eyewitness This: Councilmen say neighboring cities pushing more homeless to L.A., Ram truck recall, study suggests dogs may feel owner's stress

Here are some stories to start your day.Frustration is building over Los Angeles' homeless crisis.City Councilman Joe Buscaino says the city's homeless count is so high because neighboring cities are pushing their homeless into L.A.He and fellow Councilman Mike Bonin have asked the city attorney to find a way to force those cities to house the homeless on their own.Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide.The company says the air bags might not inflate in a crash.The recall covers the Ram 1500, mainly from the 2019 model year.So far, Fiat Chrysler doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the defect and many of those trucks haven't been sold yet.Dealers will either replace the computers that control the air bags or update the software.Are you stressed out? Turns out your dog may feel it too.Swedish researchers found levels of the hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress, are often in sync between dogs and their owners.But animal experts note high cortisol levels don't necessarily indicate "bad" stress.They can also spike with positive experiences, like getting ready for a walk.