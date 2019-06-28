Eyewitness This: Democrats speak Spanish during debates, 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots, new ride debuts at California Adventure

Viewers may have noticed some of the candidates speaking Spanish during the Democratic presidential debates this week. Well it didn't play well with some Californians.Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke was just one of the candidates who decided to speak Spanish.Some Californians said they appreciated the effort, but others like Kevin de León -- the former leader of the state Senate -- accused the candidates of pandering to voters.The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials also weighed in, saying the candidates needed to work on their Spanish skills.The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City is being celebrated Friday.The New York City Police Department's raid of the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village ignited what would become the modern day gay rights movement.It now stands as a landmark with patrons flocking in to honor the location's legacy.The NYPD apologized earlier this month for that 1969 raid.A rally in New York Friday night kicks off the city's pride weekend.A new, colorful ride based on the Pixar movie "Inside Out" has opened at Disney California Adventure.Emotional Whirlwind debuted at Pixar Pier on Friday.The hit Pixar film follows a young girl named Riley and her five personified emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness - which conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.The characters from the movie come to life as Emotional Whirlwind takes riders on a "sense-ational" spin while aboard one of eight Memory Movers.