Eyewitness This: Driving while high on the rise, Marilyn Monroe statue stolen in Hollywood, study says many young people don't use deodorant

AAA says more and more people admitted to driving after using marijuana. That's especially a problem in California, where recreational use is legal.An estimated 14.8 million drivers reported driving within one hour after using marijuana in the last 30 days.Nearly 70 percent of Americans reported they think it's unlikely a driver will get caught by police while high on marijuana.But the survey found more Americans approved of driving after using marijuana than driving after ingesting alcohol, prescription drugs or driving drowsy.Police are still searching for the thief who stole a Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood.Sometime between Sunday night and Monday, the statue disappeared from the top of the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo.The statue captures an iconic pose of the actress with her dress billowing during the film "The Seven Year Itch."The Los Angeles Police Department says a citizen reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo late Sunday, and investigators are following up on fingerprints found on the gazebo and other leads.A new study on hygiene is raising some eyebrows.YouGov.com found nearly 40 percent of 18 to 24 year olds haven't worn deodorant or an antiperspirant in the last 30 days.The study found the percentage of people who use deodorant went up as the age group got older.Despite the deodorant discrepancy, the study found that 18 to 24 year olds were closer to the overall average population with other hygiene habits like, washing their hair daily.