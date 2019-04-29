Eyewitness This: DTLA's 1st 2-way bike lane, Disney grants wishes for World Wish Day, food binge study

Here are some stories to start your day.Downtown Los Angeles is getting the first two-way bike lane in the city. It's expected to be fully operational on Monday.Phase one of the $2.3 million project will convert the current southbound bike lane on Spring Street into a two-way lane. It will stretch between Third and Ninth.Other improvements in the Main and Spring Forward project include better crossing for pedestrians, along with improvements to parking and loading zones.Starting Monday, which is World Wish Day, you can join Disney and Will Smith from "Aladdin" to help grant more wishes. It's all part of the #FriendLikeMe challenge.So here's how it works. Tag a friend on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #FriendLikeMe.For every public post until May 24, Disney will donate $5 (up to $1 million) to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes all over the world.Disney is the parent company of ABC7.Here's some good news for everyone who loves to indulge on chips and chocolate.Scientists say the body is able to cope with an occasional food binge - like what we all do over the holidays, weekends or while we're on vacation.Researchers in Australia tested a group of 80 healthy men, who were asked to consume more than 1,000 extra calories per day. For those who over-ate for five days, the body adapted to the extra calories, and the overall weight gain was barely noticeable.Researchers say the body's hormones are able to "buffer" a surplus in food -- although there may be a slight weight increase at first.