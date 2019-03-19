Society

Eyewitness This: Bill pushes for free community college in SoCal, bus service to Coachella, full 'Toy Story 4' trailer

Here are some stories to start your day. A new bill calls for two years of free community college in SoCal! Plus, there's a bus service to get to Coachella, and the full-length trailer for "Toy Story 4" just dropped!

Free community college proposal
Free community college may be a reality for some 2-point-one million students in California.

Assembly Bill 2 is expected to be presented Tuesday at the Assembly Committee on High Education.

The measure is a more aggressive version of Assembly Bill 19, which waived the first year of tuition for first-time, full-time students.

AB 2 will extend that to cover two years at the state's 114 community colleges.

Need a ride to Coachella and Stagecoach?
A bus service is offering rides to Coachella and Stagecoach this year.

FlixBus will host departures from Burbank, Long Beach, downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and many other locations.

Prices range from roughly $30 to $50. The buses feature free Wifi, power outlets, and riders can check one free bag.

Festival season in the desert kicks off with week one of Coachella - the weekend of April 12.

There's also a plan in the works to use Amtrak service to help alleviate the heavy traffic to and from Coachella.

MORE: Coachella 2019 - Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala to headline festival

"Toy Story 4": New full length trailer has dropped!
Woody and Buzz are back! The first full-length trailer and a new poster dropped on Tuesday.

This time, the "Toy Story" gang goes on an adventure to bring back a character named Forky, voiced by Tony Hale. They're trying to convince Forky that he's the favorite toy of a child named Bonnie.

But Forky makes a run for it - and Woody goes after him to try to save the day.

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters June 21.
