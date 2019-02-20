Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.A small storm system will bring snow elevations way down and some rain to Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday.Kaiser Permanente is offering future doctors a free ride to medical school. For the first five years, Kaiser will waive tuition for students at its new Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine based in Pasadena.Students in the program will have their tuition waved and they'll also do clinical work at Kaiser facilities in the L.A. metro area.The school will begin accepting applications this June. Courses are set to begin in the summer of 2020.The stormy weather that's hammered California in recent weeks may be just the tip of the iceberg. Scientists say we may be in store for a rare megastorm of biblical proportions. In fact, they're calling it an "ARkStorm."The U.S. Geological Survey says the odds of a megastorm that could wipe out the Whittier Narrows Dam, as well as the Santa Fe Dam, are increasing as a result of global warming.The USGS says a so-called "ARkStorm" could be more devastating than a major earthquake and cause roughly $725 billion in damage.The "Firefall" is back at Yosemite! The stunning phenomenon occurs as the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall at exactly the right angle.The "Firefall" happens each year for a few days in February. And seeing it this year will require you to trek through about a mile of snow and ice. This year's "Firefall" is expected to dissipate this weekend.